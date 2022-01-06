NHPC, GEDCOL sign pact to develop floating solar projects in Odisha

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Wednesday said it has signed a Promoters Agreement with the Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha (GEDCOL) for the development of 500 megawatts (MW) floating solar projects on different water bodies in the state.
The agreement, which was inked on Tuesday, was signed by NHPC CMD A K Singh and GEDCOL CMD Bishnupada Sethi in the presence of Odisha’s Minister of State (Energy) Dibya Shankar Mishra. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the same was signed between NHPC and GEDCOL in July 2020, Power Ministry said in a statement.
NHPC and GEDCOL agree to establish a joint venture (JV) company for implementation of 500 MW floating solar power projects in Odisha and other such projects in subsequent periods as may be decided from time to time.
The equity shareholding of NHPC and GEDCOL in the proposed JV shall be in the proportion of 74:26. The company shall have, an authorised share capital of ₹500 crore and the initial paid up share capital shall be ₹10 crore.
In the first stage, about 300 MW floating solar capacity will be installed in the reservoir of Rengali hydro electricity project. The project will be implemented under Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park (UMREPP), Mode 8 of Solar Park Scheme. The first stage of the project will have an outlay exceeding ₹2,000 crore and will generate about 600 million units (MU) of energy annually.
“It is first of its kind in Odisha and largest in the country so far. The project will help the State to meet its renewable energy generation target and purchase obligation besides creating investment and employment opportunities,” the Ministry noted.
Analysts are of the view that floating solar plants can be a good alternative to conventional ground-mounted PV systems as they not only conserve water through reduction of evaporation, but also increase generation due to cooling effect on the panels and reduced installation time.
Another PSU, NTPC has already commissioned a floating solar PV project of 25 MW capacity on the reservoir of its Simhadri thermal station in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Besides, 217.5 MW capacity for various floating solar PV projects by the PSU are under implementation at Ramagundam (Telangana), Kayamkulam (Kerala), Kawas (Gujarat) and Auraiya (Uttar Pradesh).
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...