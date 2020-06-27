Companies

NHPC net profit dives 60% to ₹238.68 cr in March quarter

PTI New Delhi | Updated on June 27, 2020 Published on June 27, 2020

State-owned hydropower giant NHPC reported over 60 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹238.64 crore in March quarter, mainly due to lower revenues.

Its consolidated net profit was ₹602.91 crore in the fourth quarter previous fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income was ₹2,382.36 crore in the period under review, compared to ₹2,450.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated net profit for 2019-20 stood at ₹3,324.72 crore, compared to ₹2,835.79 crore in 2018-19.

The total income of the company in 2019-20 was ₹10,776.64 crore as against ₹9,846.81 crore in 2018-19.

The Board of Directors in its meeting held on Saturday has also recommended a final dividend at the rate of 3.2 per cent of the face value of ₹10 per share (Re 0.32 per equity share) for 2019-20, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting.

This is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹1.18 per equity share for 2019-20 paid in March, 2020.

Quarterly Results
NHPC Ltd
