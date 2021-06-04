Companies

NHPC to lease 25 EVs from CESL

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 04, 2021

NHPC will now have one of the biggest electric fleets among central public sector enterprises

NHPC Ltd on Friday signed e-mobility agreements with Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) for the leasing of 25 electric vehicles (EVs) and supply of three EV fast-chargers.

NHPC had earlier leased two EVs from CESL’s parent firm Energy Efficiency Services Ltd in 2019. The new addition would make NHPC’s electric fleet the biggest among Central Public Sector Enterprises, the firm said in a statement.

“NHPC is dedicated towards the environment and is committed to contribute towards reducing carbon footprints in the country,” CMD A.K. Singh said.

A broad MoU between NHPC and EESL to explore opportunities for NHPC in energy efficiency and conservation measures is also under process, the statement added.

Published on June 04, 2021

