NHPC’s first-quarter profit jumps 19 per cent to Rs 881 crore;

NHPC has reported a standalone net profit of ₹881 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal — up 19 per cent from ₹738 crore reported during the corresponding quarter last year.

Gross generation was up by 22 per cent to 8,485 MUs (million units) for the quarter under review, while sales rose to ₹2,421 crore (₹2,138 crore).

The company has signed an MoU with the Indian Army to construct underground caverns and semi-underground bunkers along the border with China and Pakistan.

NHPC said that a final dividend of 75 paise per equity share of ₹10 each has been recommended, amounting to ₹753.38 crore, subject to shareholders’ approval.

NCC Limited, Hyderabad-based construction major, has posted a lower profit of ₹81.32 crore for the June quarter against ₹103.67 crore it logged during the corresponding quarter last year on a standalone basis.

The company achieved a turnover of ₹2,212.70 crore(₹2,389.14 crore). The company has reported an EBIDTA of ₹266.59 crore and an EPS of ₹1.35 for the first quarter.

Natco Pharma Ltd’s net profit dropped 21 per cent at ₹143 crore in the June quarter compared to ₹181 crore earned in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total revenue declined 10.65 per cent at ₹513 crore (₹574 crore).

The board has recommended an interim dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share of ₹2 each.