Ninjacart launches $25 million Agri Seed Fund

Flipkart-backed agtech platform, Ninjacart, has launched a $25-million Agri Seed Fund to support emerging and new-age start-ups in the agriculture sector.

Ninjacart will make seed investments in start-ups, entrepreneurs and tech innovators who present unique, sustainable and tech-enabled solutions. In addition, Ninjacart will invest in teams that have great tech abilities but may lack a solution or an idea at the moment.

The announcement comes as part of the agtech company’s larger effort to accelerate the advancement of the agricultural landscape.

The capital infusion is intended to serve as a strong push for innovative ideas and company models that aim to solve high-priority problems in the global agricultural ecosystem. Along with capital support, Ninjacart will also lend these startups access to the agri-platforms extensive technology infrastructure and data pools as well as growth-stage advisory support.

Commenting on the announcement, Thirukumaran Nagarajan, Co-founder and CEO, Ninjacart, said, “

“Joining forces with Ninjacart will open windows for emerging enterprises allowing them to access valuable data, supply chain infrastructure, technology, farmers, and existing partners. The startups will be introduced to VCs, angel investors, and incubators. The procedure would be simple, allowing early-stage entrepreneurs to turn their concepts into concrete action on ground.,” he added.

The company is further aiming to invest in modern technology in its own operations. Recent investments by Walmart and Flipkart have broadened the company’s goal of creating a digital agri-ecosystem, allowing all agri-players, including farmers, resellers, retailers, consumers, and supply chain participants, to buy and sell fresh produce in a transparent manner.