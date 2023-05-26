Nissan Motor India introduced its Nissan Magnite GEZA Special Edition at a starting price of ₹7,39,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Magnite GEZA is inspired by Japanese theatre and its expressive musical themes.

The Magnite GEZA Special Edition sensory experience has feature like high-resolution 22.86 cm (9 inch) touchscreen; Android CarPlay with wireless connectivity; premium JBL speakers and ambient lighting with app-based controls.

The Magnite GEZA Special Edition can be booked at all Nissan showrooms for ₹11,000. It is available in a range of monotone colors, providing customers with a wide array of choices to suit their preferences.

The Magnite GEZA Special Edition offers a compelling value proposition to customers, per company release.