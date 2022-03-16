Nissan names new President and CFO for India Operations

Japanese automaker Nissan on Wednesday said Frank Torres has been appointed as Regional Divisional Vice-President for Business Transformation in the AMIEO region (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania) and the new President of Nissan India.

He replaces Sinan Özkök, who has overseen the successful launch of the Nissan Magnite, a compact SUV, in India and its export to overseas markets. Özkök will be Vice-President for Marketing and Sales Transformation and Managing Director for Independent Markets in the Nissan AMIEO region.

“Torres, an experienced leader across multiple divisions and markets for Nissan, will be responsible for leading the brand across its operations in the country as Nissan continues to build on the success of the locally produced Magnite, said a statement.

Effective April 1, Torres will become President of India Operations while keeping his current responsibilities overseeing Nissan’s European Regional Business Unit East (Russia) and Nissan’s Spanish Industrial Operations, reporting to Guillaume Cartier, Nissan AMIEO Chairperson.

“The launch of Magnite from our Chennai plant has given our customers a taste of what Nissan can offer and under our Ambition 2030 vision we are looking forward to bringing innovation and excitement to the market,” said Torres.

Torres, joined Nissan in Spain in 2007 as a Production Engineering Analyst, served the company in various capacities that include Managing Director for Nissan Motor Iberica, Head of Nissan’s European RBU East and Region Divisional Vice President for Business Transformation and Alliance.

Atsushi Najima, Managing Director, Nissan Philippines, will be Nissan India’s Chief Financial Officer.