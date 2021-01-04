Nissan to continue with the SUV segment for now

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Nissan India on Monday has indicated that the company may continue with the sports utility vehicle (SUV) range as of now and not concentrate on other segments like sedans or small hatchback.
Meanwhile, the company also said that it is hiring around 1,500 people and increasing the plant capacity to third shift from next month, on the back of the increase in demand for recently launched Magnite compact SUV.
It has received 32,800 bookings of the Magnite in the last 32 days of the launch and 1.80 lakh enquiries. So, to meet the demand and reduce the waiting time, it has decided to hire more, increase the shift, and keep the introductory prices the same. Earlier, the company had announced to support the initial cost (during the launch) till December 31.
"The management of Nissan has decided to hold down to the existing prices for some more time, till further notice," Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan India said.
When asked about if the company would continue with SUVs in India and not small or sedan cars, Srivastava said, "Nissan globally is into multiple body types, but out of that the SUV DNA is significant with products like Xtrail, Patrol and the Kicks. So as of now, we will talk about the Magnite, and when the time comes for others, we will inform."
On the hiring part, he said out of the total 1,500 workers, 1,000 will be dedicated at the plant, and rest by dealers for further expansion of the teams.
