NIT Calicut inks pact with KEL for solid-state power tech transfer

NIT Calicut has transferred its solid-state technology for power transformers, developed by its Department of Electrical Engineering, to Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Co Ltd, Kochi (KEL).

As part of the technology transfer programme, KEL has signed an MoU with NIT Calicut for transferring the design and scheme of SST. The MoU was signed by Sivaji Chakravorti, Director, NIT Calicut, and Shaji M Varghese, Managing Director, KEL.

Solid State Transformer (SST) is a high frequency electronic power system that can has lower energy loss, higher power quality with integrated protection that ensures better system reliability. It is smaller than the conventional transformer, enabling easier transportation and maintenance. One of its best features is that it can be designed for any capacity, suitable for residential or industrial application.

Also, the modularity in construction enables the easier isolation of the system and replacement of parts.

The system can support the reactive power requirement of the distribution network which leads to the reduction of transmission and distribution losses. All this will help power companies/boards deliver higher quality power, reliably.

KEL is interested in SST as part for product diversification using the fast growing power electronics technology. There is good scope for this power electronic-based transformers in solar and wind power applications and the company is keen to explore opportunities in electric traction and power distribution applications.

The company plans to fabricate an industrial prototype of SST of 60 kVA capacity to test for product commercialisation, said the company’s Managing Director.