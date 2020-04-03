Nivea India starts making hand sanitisers at its Sanand plant

Skincare products major Nivea India on Friday announced that the company’s manufacturing facility at Sanand near Ahmedabad has begun production of alcohol-based hand sanitisers for distribution to public hospitals, free-of-cost.

The company’s Sanand plant has started production of hand sanitisers, which will be distributed free of cost to the public hospitals and healthcare institutions in Ahmedabad, Vadodara and to the company’s distribution partners across the country.

The decision is taken to help combat the shortage of hand sanitisers during Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

“Taking action against the shortage of hand sanitizers, Nivea India, in collaboration with its key partners in a collective effort will be shifting part of its production towards the making of sanitizers at its Gujarat plant. The products will be delivered free of cost to three public hospitals that are leading the Covid-19 efforts in the city,” an official statement said here.

“Separately, bottles of hand sanitiser will be distributed free of cost pan India across the company’s supply chain network to those in need of the product,” it added.

Company’s associates including Gujarat Print Pack Limited provided the required packaging labels for the sanitizer bottles completely free of cost and Hyderabad based partner Aptar Beauty and Home India Pvt Ltd contributed to this cause by providing pump assembly free of cost.

“We would like to thank the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) & the State Prohibition Department, Ahmedabad who gave us super quick clearances and the necessary product licenses to begin production,” said Omar Navarro, Vice-President of Supply Chain for the Region, and Neil George, Managing Director-Nivea India, in a joint statement.

“We have been in constant touch with the local authorities and our key partners, having worked very hard over the past few weeks to make the switch at our plant and formulate the liquid hand sanitisers. In these difficult circumstances, it is crucial for all industries to come together, step up and support the fight against Covid-19.”