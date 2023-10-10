State-run NLC India (NLCIL) has secured a 810 megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic (PV) project from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Nigam (RRVUNL) in Bikaner district.

NLCIL has successfully garnered the entire capacity of the 810 MW tender floated by RRVUNL for developing the project of 2,000 MW ultra mega solar park at Pugal tehsil in Bikaner district of Rajasthan, the lignite miner said.

The Letter of Intent for this project has been issued by RRVUNL. Land for the project and the power evacuation system connected to STU will be offered by RVUNL, which brings great advantage for the project to be completed in a shorter period, it added.

This is the largest renewable project to be developed by the Neyveli (Tamil Nadu) based company.

With this project, the capacity of power projects in Rajasthan will be 1.36 gigawatts (GW), including 1.1 GW of green power, bringing economies of scale and optimised fixed costs.

Considering good solar radiation at Rajasthan, the higher Capacity Utilisation Factor (CUF) for the project is possible and will generate green power of more than 50 billion units and offsets more than 50,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions during the life of the project, the Navratna company said.

At present, the PSU miner is establishing 50 MW solar project at mined out land, 200 MW solar project under CPSU scheme on pan-India basis, 300 MW solar project under CPSU scheme at Barsingsar in Bikaner district and 600 MW solar project at Khavda Solar project in Bhuj district of Gujarat.

NLCIL CMD Prasanna Kumar Motupalli said the company has become the first CPSU to install 1 GW of RE capacity. It is currently developing 2 GW RE capacity across India. It has plans to reach more than 6 GW RE capacity by 2030.

