Lignite and power major NLC India Ltd has formulated its Corporate Plan 2030, under which it has proposed a massive capex of ₹82,174 crore for enhancing mining, power generation, and diversification businesses.

The company is chalking out plans to expand its lignite mining capacity from the current 30.10 mtpa (million tonnes per annum) to 40.10 mtpa, as well as enhance its coal mining capacity from 20 mtpa to 44.00 mtpa by 2030. It also aims to achieve a total power generation capacity of 17,171 MW by the same period, comprising lignite, coal-based energy, and renewable energy sources.

“As a significant step towards sustainable growth, we are proud to announce the formulation of a Corporate Plan that extends to 2030. This strategic roadmap will play a pivotal role in shaping our decisions and actions, aligning them with our commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices,” Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD of NLC India, said in the company’s latest annual report.

The company’s current total mining capacity of all the lignite mines is 30.10 mtpa through three opencast lignite mines at Neyveli in Tamil Nadu and one opencast lignite mine at Barsingsar in Rajasthan. Its coal capacity through mining operations in Talabira II & III Opencast coal mines at Odisha is 20 mtpa.

NUPPL projects

Through its subsidiary NUPPL (Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd), NLC is developing the Pachwara South Coal Block in Jharkhand, with a capacity of 9 mtpa. It has also planned to enter into commercial mining of coal, with a planned addition of 15 MT, thereby envisaging an aggregate mining capacity of 44 mtpa in the coal sector. The total capex projected for the mining projects during FY23-30 is ₹8,351 crore.

NLC India’s thermal power generation capacity is 4,640 MW through its five lignite-based power stations — four at Neyveli and one at Barsingsar. Through its subsidiary NTPL (NLC Tamil Nadu Power Ltd), the company is operating one coal-based thermal power plant of 1,000 MW (2 X 500 MW) capacity.

With NUPPL’s implementation of two coal-based thermal power projects — GTPP (Ghatampur Thermal Power Project) of capacity 1,980 MW (3X660 MW) and Talabira Thermal Power Project (Phase I & II) of capacity 3,200 MW (4 X 800 MW) and lignite-based Thermal Power Project TPS II second expansion of capacity 1,320 MW (2X660 MW), the power generation capacity would reach 11,140 MW. The projected capex for the addition of thermal power capacity is ₹46,023 crore.

RE power segment

In the renewable power segment, NLC India has chalked out plans to create a capacity of 6,031 MW by 2030, up from 1,421 MW now, by implementing various solar and wind projects. The projected capex for renewable energy is ₹23,403 crore.

The company has also planned a diversification programme and has ventured into the implementation of overburden materials into M-Sand, lignite to methanol, battery storage and green hydrogen.

Also, EV charging stations, lignite to diesel, and IGCC (Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle) technology projects are being taken up on a pilot scale under clean energy. Thus, the total capital expenditure for mining, power generation, and diversification businesses has been projected at ₹82,174 crore during FY2023-30.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit