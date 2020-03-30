NMDC contributes ₹150 cr to PM fund to fight Covid-19

NMDC Limited announced on Monday that it will contribute ₹150 crore to the PM-Cares Fund to help in the fight against Covid-19. This was announced via a tweet by N Baijendra Kumar, CMD, NMDC.

NMDC has already rolled out various preventive measures at the headquarters, plants and offices to protect employees and their families against the spread of the virus.

NMDC, which has operations in the remote parts of India, has also implemented steps to fight the coronavirus at the villages and hamlets adjacent to its facilities and townships.

Baijendra Kumar said, “Novel Coronavirus is one of the biggest challenges that our country has faced and has been unprecedented in its severity. We at NMDC have always been at the forefront in times of need for the country. But the biggest need at this time is to be united and strengthen the hands of the Government. Together we will be able to defeat this pandemic.”