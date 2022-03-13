NMDC’s iron ore output grows 13% in Jan-Feb ‘22

State-owned mining giant NMDC has produced 8.87 million tonnes (MT) of iron ore during January-February 2022, a year-on-year rise of about 13 per cent.

According to company data, NMDC had produced 7.72 MT of iron ore during the first two months of 2021.

During the period under review, the country's largest iron ore miner saw its sales growing 17 per cent to 8.21 MT, from 6.99 MT in January-February 2021.

Hyderabad-headquartered NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore mining company with mines in states including Karnataka and Chhattisgarh.

Iron ore is a key steel making raw material.

NMDC is also involved in the exploration of a wide range of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite and gypsum.

The company recently conducted an e-auction of an 8,337-carat rough diamond produced at its Panna diamond mines in Madhya Pradesh.