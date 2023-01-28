The Adani Group on Saturday said that there will be no change in either the schedule or the issue price of its ongoing Adani Enterprises Ltd’s follow-on public offer (FPO).

“Adani Enterprises Limited’s Further Public Offer (FPO) is going as per schedule and the announced price-band. There is no change in either the schedule or the issue price,” said the group in a statement.

The statement comes after speculations over likely deferment of the issue or a revision in the issue price considering the 20 per cent fall in the value of shares of Adani Enterprises on Friday. AEL shares closed at ₹2761.45, about 11 per cent below the minimum offer price of the FPO.

The ₹20,000-crore FPO is open for subscription between January 27 and January 30 in the price band of ₹3112 to ₹3,276 per share.

The AEL spokesperson further said, “All our stakeholders including bankers and investors have full faith in the FPO. We are extremely confident about the success of the FPO.”

After the release of a report by US-based investment research firm Hindenburg Research making scathing allegations on the Adani Group, the share prices of all the group entities tumbled on Thursday and Friday.

Notably, during the subscription period for the anchor investors (Wednesday), the portion reserved for the category was oversubscribed by 1.5 times with the participation of 33 funds and institutional investors.

The issue opened for subscription for other categories on Friday and received bids for only one per cent of the shares put on sale under the ₹20,000-crore FPO on day 1.

The company received bids for of 4,70,160 shares against the issue size of 4,55,06,791 shares. The retail investor portion received bids for 3,99,880 shares against 2,29,08,464 shares on offer.

HNIs (non-institutional investors) bid for 60,456 shares against the reserved portion of 96.16 lakh shares, and QIBs have bought 2,656 shares of the 1.28 crore shares set aside for them. The issue will close on January 31.

