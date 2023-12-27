Coromandel International Ltd, part of the Murugappa Group, on Wednesday said normalcy has been restored at its Ennore fertiliser manufacturing factory.

Reports said an ammonia gas leak from the factory on Tuesday caused panic among people in the region. The leak also caused breathing difficulties and other discomfort for some people.

A statement from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board said an inspection team recorded the ammonia level in the ambient air near the unit’s material gate.

Meanwhile, the company said it has brought the situation to normalcy. “All are safe and normalcy is restored,” it said in a statement.

The company said it noticed an abnormality in the ammonia uploading sub-sea pipeline near the shoreside, outside the plant premises on Tuesday night. Using Standard Operating Procedures, the company isolated the ammonia system facility and brought the situation to normalcy.

“During the process, a few members in the local community complained of discomfort and were given medical attention immediately,” it added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit