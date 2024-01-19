Perplexity AI, the generative AI search engine start-up, is unfazed by the prospect of having to compete with behemoths like Google and Chat GPT.

“We are not surviving on Google’s lack of interest or competence in taking us on,” says the start-up’s Co-founder and CEO, Dr Aravind Srinivas. “They (competitors like Google) cannot do it, because it is terrible for their business,” Srinivas told businessline on January 19.

He was referring to Google’s business model, which depends substantially on ad revenues, which would be affected if its Generative AI product, Google Bard, throws up sources of information.

Google makes money “based on the links and how may people view the links and how many people click on the links”, Srinivas said, adding that “even though they have a new interface (Google Bard), they are not able to roll it out widely.”

Answering a question, Srinivas said that Perplexity will not have ads. “We don’t have ads and we don’t intend to have ads in at least for the foreseeable future,” he said, but also adding, “I’m not saying we will never do it.” He also stressed, “even if we do it (accept ads) we are not going to change the sanctity of this interface where people trust the answers we give.”

Perplexity today has 10 million monthly active users. The company has a subscription based business model. Subscribers get a bouquet of benefits like “uploading files and images and access to our API.”

Perplexity AI is making revenues, but not profits, yet, but Srinivas said that the financially too company was doing better than he had expected. Asked about the next steps he intended to take, he said, “We just need to keep making the product faster, more accurate and more delightful and keep getting more users keep growing. If we do this religiously over the next year, I think our outcome will be amazing.”

Earlier this month, Perplexity AI raised $73.6 million in its latest round of funding, from Nvidia, Jeff Bezos, Bessemer Venture Partners and a group of other investors. The deal valued the company at $520 million.