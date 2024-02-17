Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG has announced a strategic review of Novartis India Limited, a public company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The strategic review will include an assessment of the 70.68 per cent shareholding of Novartis AG in the company, a note on Friday said. The multinational presently has Vasant (Vas) Narasimhan as its Chief Executive Officer.

Novartis India Limited is separate from Novartis Healthcare Private Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary of the Novartis group in India. And Novartis Healthcare Private Limited includes the Novartis Corporate Center in Hyderabad, the commercial arm of Novartis in India, and research and development teams, which currently conduct clinical trials at more than 300 trial sites in the country. The strategic review will not impact Novartis Healthcare Private Limited, it added.

“There can be no assurance that the strategic review of Novartis India Limited will be completed in 2024, or that the outcome would result in the implementation of any transaction,” the note said.

The company, nevertheless, said that it remained “ deeply committed” to India with a footprint that has expanded significantly in recent years. Today, Novartis employs more than 8,100 associates in India

Novartis shares surged 13.55 per cent on the BSE to settle at ₹1,035.45 on Friday.