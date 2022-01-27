NTPC invites bids for setting up 3000 MWh RE storage facility 

State-run power major NTPC’s renewable energy (RE) arm, NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL), has invited bids for setting up an inter-state transmission system (ISTS)-connected energy storage facility of 3,000 megawatt hour (MWh) capacity in India. The project is to be completed in two years.

NTPC REL intends to avail energy storage facility to meet its RE RTC (Round the Clock) complementing with wind and solar generation profile under service model through an ISTS connected energy storage solutions with capacity of 3000 MWh with 500 MW (minimum) capacity at any location in India, the bid document, which was seen by BusinessLine, said.

The capacity shall be installed under a capex mode through a global competitive bidding process, which will be conducted online and will be followed by a reverse auction. After the conclusion of the bidding process, NTPC REL shall enter into an energy storage service agreement on annual fixed charge basis with the selected Bidders for a period of 25 years, it added.

The power generated by any of the RE projects of NTPC or NTPC REL shall be used for the charging of the ESS project and NTPC REL shall utilise the energy storage facility, on an “On-Demand” basis, suited to its requirements during the peak and off-peak hours to meets its RE-RTC power requirement. The project size will be of minimum 600 MWh with 100 MW (minimum) capacity.

The bidders will be selected on the matching of the evaluated L-1 price and the bid price shall be invited on “Rs per MWh per year” basis. The total completion schedule of the assignment has been kept as 24 months from the date of signing of the Energy Storage Service (ESS) agreement. The ESS agreement shall be signed within three months from the issuance of Letter of Award.

The country’s largest power generator is adding significant capacities of Renewable Energy (RE) sources and by 2032, it aims to have 60 giga watts (GW) capacity through RE sources constituting nearly 45 per cent of its overall power generation capacity. The company has a commissioned capacity of 1,295.5 MW of RE projects under its own capacity addition initiatives.