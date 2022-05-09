NTPC invites bids to import 4.53 million tonnes coal

State-run NTPC has floated tenders for importing a total of 4.53 million tonnes of coal largely to mitigate the shortage of coal from domestic sources and for blending purposes of up to 10 per cent. Last month Genco had invited bids for 4.93 MT of the key commodity

The country’s largest power generator has been directed by the government to import 20 mtof coal in FY23 for blending at its power plants amidst India facing a coal supply crisis that has already threatened power generation.

The state-run genco has invited online bids for procurement of 1.43 mt on FOR (Freight On Road) power station basis for NTPC plants at Vindhyachal, Rihand, Singrauli, Khargone, Dadri, Tanda and Unchahar.

Online bids

Similarly, online bids have been invited for 1.60 mt coal on power station basis for NTPC plants at Talcher Kaniha, Farakka, Kahalgaon, Barh, Barauni, Bongaigaon, Simhadri and Ramagundam. Another bid for 1.50 MT imported coal has been invited for power plants at Kudgi, Solapur, Sipat, Mouda, Gadarwara, Lara and Korba Power Plants.

The successful bidder will supply the imported steam coal sourced from identified mines as declared by him to NTPC power stations. The bidder will also arrange vessels, stevedoring, handling, storage, port clearances, arranging railway rakes, loading, transportation and delivery at the power stations.

All other activities including clearing and forwarding of the consignments like customs clearance, coordination with ports, Railways and any statutory authorities shall also be part of scope of work of the successful bidder. All liaison, coordination with coal mines outside India, coordination at load port, discharge port, Railways handling agents etc. shall also be handled by the successful bidder, it added.

NTPC on its own operates 23 power stations with an installed capacity of 48,120 MW.Besides, through joint ventures and subsidiaries, it runs another nine power stations with a capacity of 8,754 MW.

Coal imports

In December last year, the Power Ministry issued an advisory to states and independent power producers (IPP) to use imported coal for blending purposes to the extent of 4 per cent.

As the coal supply situation deteriorated, the Power Ministry directed states to import 10 per cent coal for blending. Some states have started the process, but around 4-5 states are yet to float tenders. These states have been asked to float tenders in May itself.

Accordingly, the States and gencos have been advised to import 60.7 mt of coal, of which 20 mt will be done by NTPC, 3 MT by DVC, 21.8 MT by State gencos and 15.9 mt by Independent power producers.

NTPC and DVC will make available 18 MT by August, , as the Centre wants as much coal (From both domestic & imports) at plants by August as rains will impact production and transport of the key commodity.