NTPC, JSW, and Torrent among the winners for two wind power projects

State-run NTPC Renewable Energy, JSW Neo Energy, Torrent Power, and AMP Energy are among the top winners for two 1,200 megawatt (MW) ISTS-connected wind power projects. Both projects have to be set up within 18 months from the signing of power purchase agreements (PPAs).

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on Thursday released the results of auctions for 1,200 MW ISTS-connected Wind Power Projects (Tranche-XII) and for 1,200 MW ISTS-connected Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Projects (Tranche-V).

As of December 2021, SECI has successfully awarded more than 50 gigawatt (GW) of renewable capacity across the country, out of which 32.69 GW is solar power, 12.73 GW is wind power, and 5.35 GW is hybrid power. Besides, it has operational capex projects of 21 MW capacity under its ownership and the company is looking to expand its portfolio in renewable energy.

ISTS-connected Wind Power Project

For the 1,200 MW ISTS-connected Wind Power Projects (Tranche-XII), Torrent Power, JSW Neo Energy, and Halvad Renewable have won 300 MW each, while NTPC Renewable Energy secured 200 MW.

The scheduled commissioning date (SCD) for commissioning of the full capacity of the project shall be 18 months from the date of the PPA or the power supply agreement (PSA), whichever is later.

The wind power developer (WPD) will be required to set up ISTS-connected projects with the primary objective of supplying wind power to SECI, as per the provisions of the RfS and PPA.

The identification of land, installation, and ownership of the project, along with obtaining connectivity, LTA, and necessary approvals and interconnection with the ISTS network for the supply of power to SECI, will be under the scope of the WPD.

ISTS-connected Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project

For the 1200 MW ISTS-connected Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project, TP Saurya secured 600 MW of capacity, while NTPC Renewable Energy won bids for 450 MW. AMP Energy Green secured 120 MW of capacity.

The SCD for commissioning of the full capacity of the project shall be the date as of 18 months from the date of the PPA. The Hybrid Power Developer (HPD) shall be required to set up ISTS-connected Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Projects, with the primary objective of supplying Wind-Solar Hybrid power to SECI, as per the provisions of the RfS and PPA.

The identification of land, installation, and ownership of the project, along with obtaining connectivity, LTA, and necessary approvals and interconnection with the ISTS network for the supply of power to SECI, will be under the scope of the HPD.