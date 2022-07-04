NTPC power generation up 22 per cent in Q1 FY23

NTPC has reported a 22 per cent year-on-year growth in power generation at 104.4 billion units (BU) in the April-June quarter, against 85.8 BU in the year-ago period.

The country’s largest power generator reported a 29 per cent jump in power generation at 34.8 BU during June 2022 as compared to 26.9 BU in June 2021, indicating an increase in demand for power in the current year, the company said in a statement on Monday.

NTPC’s 3,000 megawatt (MW) Talcher Kaniha project in Orissa was the top performing thermal power plant, with a Plant Load Factor (PLF) of 94.2 per cent between April to June 2022.

The overall Plant Load Factor of NTPC coal stations during April to June 2022 was 80 per cent vis-a-vis 69 per cent in the same period last year.

The state-run power producer is expanding its footprint in new business areas such as green hydrogen, waste-to-energy and e-mobility. IT is also aiming at a 10 per cent reduction in net energy intensity by 2032. NTPC has become India’s first energy company to declare its energy compact goals as part of the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE), the Genco said.

Besides power generation, NTPC has diversified into producing energy through cleaner and greener sources such as hydro, wind and solar and Green Hydrogen solutions. The power major has also forayed into a variety of business areas, including fuel cells, e-mobility and waste-to-energy, it added.

Its total installed capacity is 69,134.20 MW with 23 coal-based, 7 gas-based, 1 hydro and 19 renewable energy projects. Under JVs, NTPC has 9 coal-based, 4 gas-based, 8 hydro and 5 renewable energy projects.