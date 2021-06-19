NTPC profit up in FY21

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
NTPC Ltd on Saturday posted a 20 per cent sequential rise in the consolidated net profit for the March quarter at ₹4,639.5 crore. The total income during the quarter rose 12 per cent sequentially to ₹31,687 crore.
The net profit during the quarter under review rose 184 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The firm’s profit during the March 2020 quarter had been impacted by a higher tax provisioning under the Vivad Se Vishwas scheme. For full 2020-21, profit rose 26 per cent to ₹14,969 crore and revenue inched up 3 per cent to ₹1.15 lakh crore.
The company’s board announced a final dividend for 2020-21 of ₹3.15 per share.
The dividend for the fiscal year totals ₹6.15 per share.
The Centre, which controls 51.1 per cent stake in the firm, will gain a windfall of ₹3,047 crore .
The board also approved the enhancement of the company’s borrowing limit from ₹2-lakh crore to ₹2.25-lakh crore.
