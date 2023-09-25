State-run NTPC has invited proposals from power developers for setting up 2,750 megawatts (MW) of ISTS-connected solar and wind power capacities across the country.

The Maharatna company has invited online bids to set up 1500 MW ISTS-connected wind power projects anywhere in India.

Similarly, PFC Consulting (PFCCL), a subsidiary of state-run power sector finance PFC, floated a Request for Selection (RfS) to identify Solar Power Developers (SPD) for setting up 1,250 MW ISTS-connected solar PV power projects under the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process. Both bids were announced last week.

Solar projects

The solar projects are being set up under Power Ministry’s guidelines for TBCB process for procurement of power from grid-connected RE projects for utilisation under scheme for flexibility in generation and scheduling of thermal/ hydro power stations through bundling with renewable energy (RE) and storage power. PFCCL has initiated the TBCB process for the same.

The successful bidders will be issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) on behalf of NTPC for the development and establishment of the solar power project as per the terms and conditions contained in the Request for Selection (RfS) and Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) circulated at the time of the bidding and other bidding documents as well as the conditions contained in the Letter of Award (LoA).

NTPC has agreed to purchase such solar power from the SPD under the Ministry’s scheme for flexibility in the generation and scheduling of thermal/ hydro power stations through bundling with RE and storage power. NTPC can also sell solar power to a third party or power exchange.

Solar power will be used to replace the thermal energy of various thermal power stations. Genco has identified 25 power stations, which include Barh-II, Dadri-I, Dadri-II, Barauni, Muzaffarpur and Khargone.

The plant should be commissioned within 18 months from the date of execution of the PPA. The last day for submission of bids for the solar capacities, both online and offline, is October 12, 2023, and the technical as well as commercial bid will be opened on the same day.

Wind projects

Bidding deadlines: Oct 12, 2023 (solar) and Oct 19, 2023 (wind).

NTPC has invited online bids from eligible bidders for a single stage two envelope (Envelope-I: Technical Bid and Envelope-II: Financial Bid) with reverse suction for selection of Wind Power Developers (WPD) for setting up of 1500 MW ISTS-connected wind power projects anywhere in India.

The bids must be accompanied by an Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) for an amount calculated at ₹13.86 lakh per MW. The last date for submitting the bids is October 19, 2023, and the technical bids will be opened on the same day.