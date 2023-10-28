The participation of women apprentices would reach 40 per cent by the end of the next financial year as the demand for a skilled workforce in the manufacturing sector increases, said Sumit Kumar, chief business officer, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.

The current participation of female apprentices in the overall apprenticeship programme is 25 per cent, and it is expected to increase to 30 per cent by the end of the current financial year due to the higher intake from the manufacturing sector, he added.

“We anticipate that this participation could reach 40 per cent by the end of the next financial year as the demand for a skilled workforce increases and organisations prioritise diversity in their agendas,” said Kumar.

The trend is evident in various regions, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, specifically in Aurangabad and Pune, and Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

The average stipend is Rs 11,600, and there are no compensation disparities, he said. According to the latest data from TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, the demand for women apprentices increased three-fold (equivalent to 500 per cent) in the first quarter of FY24, largely driven by automotive, electronics and capital goods.

The demand for women apprentices extends to roles including machine operations, especially assembly line operations.

Employers across manufacturing sectors are now embracing gender neutrality in apprentice engagement, with an encouraging 51 per cent actively fostering equal opportunities for both men and women, he added.

“Since the surge in demand is primarily based on macro economic factors, we expect the changes to continue to hold good in times to come,” Kumar added.

