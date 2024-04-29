Oister Global has floated a ₹440-crore fund to fuel emerging technology-led innovations and various sunrise sectors in the country.

Oister’s ₹440-crore fund, which includes ₹190-crore greenshoe option, targets investments in fund houses across early (pre-Series A, Series A), growth (Series B, C), and late-stage (Series D onwards) venture capital and private equity funds.

Founded by Rohit Bhayana and Sandeep Sinha, it aims to identify and back top-tier fund managers, with attributable track records, and with the potential of replicability of performance. Oister’s former investments include marquee funds like Blume Ventures and Stride Ventures.

“Oister Global’s new fund is strategically designed to capitalise on India’s consumption-driven growth,” said Rohit Bhayana, Co-CEO and Co-Founder.

“Oister India Pinnacle Fund is a versatile blend of venture capital, growth equity, and private equity, enabling us to capture value across various stages of a company’s lifecycle. This approach ensures strategic diversification, enabling Oister to capture opportunities across the entire spectrum of India’s dynamic start-up ecosystem. Additionally, it allows us to reinforce success by providing follow-on capital to portfolio winners,” he added.

New investment opportunities

As India’s economy diversifies and per capita incomes rise, new investment opportunities emerge in the expanding consumption sector. With disposable incomes growing at 8 per cent in FY24 and 13.3 per cent the year before, a burgeoning middle class is driving India’s consumption landscape.

This growth, coupled with advancements in deep tech and climate tech, presents opportunities for AIFs to invest in innovative brands catering to evolving consumer preferences. This not only taps into a growing pool of capital but also positions AIFs favourably to benefit from India’s economic growth driven by increasing consumer demand and diversification.

Looking ahead, Oister Global looks to go deeper in India’s alternative landscape with Oister India Pinnacle Fund. In the next two years, Oister aims to inject ₹4,500 crore into the country’s VC/PE ecosystem and plans to launch a private credit fund in the next quarter.