Coromandel International is setting up a phosphoric acid-sulphuric acid complex facility at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh with an investment of ₹1,000 crore.

The proposed 650-tonne per day (tpd) phosphoric acid facility is designed with advanced DA-HF (dihydrate attack-hemihydrate filtration) process technology and automated DCS system.

This will enhance company’s backward integration capacities and provide stable supplies of phosphoric acid for its fertiliser manufacturing by replacing more than 50 per cent of Kakinada plant’s imported acid requirement.

It also plans to set up an 1,800 tpd sulphuric acid plant to meet the captive needs in phosphoric acid manufacturing besides augmenting power from the waste heat generation. Phosphoric acid and sulphuric acid are used as key intermediates for manufacturing phosphatic fertilisers like DAP and NPKs.

Currently, company’s fertiliser plants at Visakhapatnam and Ennore are fully integrated with captive sulphuric and phosphoric acid facilities and the proposed expansion plan at Kakinada will make this unit also an integrated complex. With a capacity of around two million tonnes, Coromandel’s Kakinada plant will be India’s second largest phosphatic fertiliser facility and will contribute close to 15 per cent of nation’s NPK fertiliser output.

The plant facility also acts as a habitat for countless diverse species of birds while greatly contributing to biodiversity and conservation of the ecosystem.

“This investment signifies a pivotal moment in Coromandel’s journey towards strengthening its self-sufficiency goals in fertiliser manufacturing. Over the past few years, we have been building our upstream supply chain with investments in mining project and creating intermediate products’ capacity at Visakhapatnam for phosphoric and sulphuric acid,’‘ Arun Alagappan, Executive Chairman, Coromandel International said in a release.

The proposed plant in Kakinada will be built on par with the best technology standards globally and will enable stable supplies of phosphatic fertilisers to the farming community. This is in line with government’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat in fertiliser sector besides creating employment opportunities in the State of Andhra Pradesh.”

The company is also exploring investment support from the State and Central governments, which can improve the project viability and ensure supply security for key raw materials used in fertiliser manufacturing.

Last week, Coromandel signed contracts with technology partners Prayon, Belgium for DA-HF process technology for phosphoric acid manufacturing and with MECS, USA for DCDA process technology for sulphuric acid manufacturing. The company also signed a contract with thyssenkrupp UHDE for detailed engineering of both phosphoric acid and sulphuric acid projects.