EV manufacturer, Ola Electric plans to open 500 more experience centres by August 2023, this will take the total number of Ola ECs to 1,000.

This announcement comes on the back of Ola opening its 500th experience centre (EC) in Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir. Ola has been actively launching ECs all over India and now has an offline presence in close to 300 cities.

On the back of its omnichannel strategy and speed of offline expansion, Ola said it has achieved a 98 per cent market reach in India, covering almost all markets within the country.

Our 500th experience centre is now live in Srinagar!



To honour paradise on earth, this center has our logo mounted over a pattern inspired by traditional kashmiri motifs. We've gone right into the details and carved this pattern out of locally sourced walnut wood. Pinch to zoom! pic.twitter.com/kDDSAWUyS8 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) May 13, 2023

D2C approach

Anshul Khandelwal, CMO, Ola Electric said, “With the inauguration of our 500th store in India, we take immense pride in accomplishing our objective of establishing a comprehensive presence across the entire nation through our direct-to-consumer (D2C) approach. This remarkable milestone serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to making electric mobility accessible and convenient for everyone.”

Khandelwal added, “At Ola Electric, we remain resolute in our commitment to spearheading the transition towards a cleaner and sustainable future for India. The opening of our 500th store signifies not only a celebration of our accomplishments but also serves as a reminder of the challenges that still lie ahead.”

“With our D2C model, we are excellently positioned to create a significant impact in the realm of electric mobility, and we are excited to continuously push the boundaries of what is possible,” Khandelwal said.

The Ola experience centres are a one-stop shop for all things related to Ola’s electric vehicles. They enable visitors to experience Ola’s products and avail guidance on the purchase journey, financing, and after-sales services. Visitors can also take a test ride of the S1 and S1 Pro at these centres, before making a purchase decision.

Although the company now has 500 ECs across the country, Ola claims that a significant portion of its sales still comes from its website and apps. Ola’s omnichannel approach is said to have helped increase EV’s reach throughout India, particularly in remote areas. Last month, Ola recorded its highest-ever monthly sales, selling over 30,000 units.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit