Ola commences construction of world’s largest two-wheeler factory

Ola, on Thursday, said it had commenced construction of the world’s largest two-wheeler mega-factory on its 500-acre site.

The company announced a ₹2,400 crore MoU with the Tamil Nadu government in December 2020 and rapidly completed the land acquisition in January this year. Ola is racing ahead to operationalise its factory in the next few months. An estimated ten million-plus man-hours have been planned to bring the factory up in record time, with the first phase becoming operational in the coming months.

“Excited to share the phenomenal pace at which we are building the world’s largest scooter factory. 10 million man hours planned, phase 1 with 2mn scooters/year cap ready this summer. @OlaElectric we are committed to accelerate world’s move to sustainable mobility” tweeted Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO, Ola.

Maintaining its strong focus on sustainability, Ola has ensured the conservation of the green belt in the area by preserving and transplanting the trees on site. It plans to have a large forest area within site and reuse the factory’s excavated soil and rocks.

Ola’s mega-factory will have an initial capacity of 2 million units a year in Phase 1 and will serve as the company’s global manufacturing hub for its range of electric-powered scooters and two-wheelers across India and international markets including Europe, UK, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand.

Expected to create 10,000 jobs, the factory will incorporate Industry 4.0 principles. It will be powered by Ola’s own proprietary AI Engine and tech stack that will be integrated into all its systems.

The factory will have about 5,000 robots and automated guided vehicles in use once it is operational to its full capacity. The company has already brought on board global partners and suppliers to get its factory operational in the coming months.

Ola is close to launching the first in its range of electric scooters in the coming months. The scooter is expected to have great design, a removable battery, high performance and range, and a host of industry-first technology features. The scooter has already won several prestigious design and innovation awards, including the IHS Markit Innovation award at CES and the German Design Award.