Ola has pushed the delivery timeline of its electric scooter, S1 Air, by three months to July 2023, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced in a YouTube Live on Thursday.

S1 Air was launched in September 2022 and was scheduled to start deliveries from early April 2023. However, Aggarwal said, “We had to push out deliveries by three months to accommodate new variants, we brought to you today.”

The company has announced three new variants in S1 Air, powered by 2 kWh, 3 kWh and 4 kWh battery packs respectively. At the time of the Ola S1 Air launch, only a 2 kWh battery pack variant was available for bookings.

Meanwhile, customers who booked 2 kWh variant are now being given a free upgrade to 3 kWh battery packs. Reservations are now open for ₹999, and the purchase window, test rides and deliveries will commence from July 2023.

New variant

The company also launched a new variant of its S1 scooter, which is powered by a 2 kWh battery, 8.5 kW motor and priced at ₹99,999. The purchase window for the new S1 variant will open immediately, while the deliveries will begin in March 2023.

The new variant will also be available in all 11 color palettes — Gerua, Matt Black, Coral Glam, Millennial Pink, Porcelain White, Midnight Blue, Jet Black, Marshmellow, Anthracite Grey, Liquid Silver and Neo Mint.

Ola has opened 200 experience centres across the country from where customers can explore Ola’s technology, get deliveries and also get their vehicles serviced. The company plans to open 500 centres by March 2023.

