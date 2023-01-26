Ola Electric calls the recent Ola S1 accident, which sent the rider to ICU, an “extremely isolated” case caused by “very high impact.”

In a statement, Ola Electric said, “our preliminary investigation into the recent incident and our analysis has revealed that this was a case of a very high impact road accident. We are in touch with the customer and have extended all necessary support to the family. We are happy to share that the rider is safe and recovering.”

According to the tweets of the injured rider’s husband, Samkit Parmar, the scooter was at a speed of 35 kmph when its front wheel broke out of the suspension and the rider was thrown away in front.

“Yestrday a horrific incident took place with my wife. She was riding her @OlaElectric at 9.15 pm at a speed of about 35 kmph when her front wheel just broke out of the suspension.S he was thrown away in front and is in the ICU facing severe injuries. Who is responsible? @bhash,” Parmar wrote in a tweet.

In a recent tweet, Parmar confirmed that his wife is doing much better now. “Last week, my wife met with an unfortunate road accident. She is doing much better now. Thanks to everyone who came fwd in support of me. Special thanks to @OlaElectric service & customer support teams for prompt response, constant support and empathy through our tough times,” he added.

Safety factor

The EV maker noted that Ola’s vehicle safety and quality standards are of the highest quality. “We have more than 150,000 vehicles running on the road and we have observed this in extremely isolated cases of high impact accidents involving the front fork arm, which is designed with a factor of safety that is 80 per cent higher than typical loads encountered on vehicles,” the company added.

To alleviate any concerns of its community members, Ola said it would be happy to get the scooter checked through Ola’s service network. “We sincerely urge everyone to strictly follow road safety protocols, always wear a good quality helmet and avoid riding on public roads without a valid driving license,” the company said.