Ola Electric hires Wayne Burgess as Head of Vehicle Design

Ola Electric on Tuesday announced the appointment of Wayne Burgess as Head of Vehicle Design for its entire product range, including scooters, bikes, cars and more.
Commenting on the appointment, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said, “Wayne is a fantastic addition to our leadership team and will bring global appeal and design aesthetic to our industry-changing electric vehicles. As the world moves to EVs, the vehicle form factors will be fundamentally reimagined. Wayne’s expertise in designing some of the most legendary vehicles will also help bring these new form factors to consumers. I look forward to collaborating with him to build the most iconic range of EVs in the world.”
Wayne has spent almost three decades designing vehicles for most British premium automotive manufacturers, from Rolls Royce and Bentley in his early career to Aston Martin and Jaguar Land Rover, too, more recently, Lotus. He has worked on some of the most legendary and iconic cars in automotive history, including the Bentley Arnage in 1998, Aston Martin’s DB9 in the mid-2000s and more recently as the Chief Designer for the Jaguar F-Type sports car and as Studio Director for the Jaguar F-Pace SUV, XE as well as many others.
“I am looking forward to my work at Ola Electric and to the opportunity to lead a team that will work on designing cutting-edge electric vehicles for the world. I am thrilled to be part of Ola as it accelerates on its path to become a leader in global EV solutions,” said Wayne Burgess in a statement.
Ola is gearing up to launch the first in its range of electric scooters in the coming months.
