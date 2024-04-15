IPO-bound electric EV maker Ola Electric has slashed prices up to ₹10,000 for its S1 X portfolio scooter range.

The S1 X (2kWh) price has been reduced to ₹69,999. The S1 X also comes in 3-kWh and 4-kWh battery configurations will now cost ₹84,999 and ₹99,999 respectively.

The company also announced new prices of S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+, which would now be available at ₹1,29,999, ₹1,04,999, and ₹84,999. The deliveries of S1 X will begin next week.

This comes at a time when EV major Ather has announced the launch of its family scooter, Rizta, at a starting price of ₹1,09,999 per unit.

In March, Ola Electric saw its highest-ever monthly sales with 53,184 registrations, according to the government’s transport portal Vahan. In FY24, Ola was the largest player in the market with a 35 per cent share, followed by TVS Motor Company at 19 per cent and Bajaj Auto at 12 per cent.

Other offers

“Ola Electric also offers an eight-year/80,000-km extended battery warranty for the entire range of products at no extra cost, a move Ola Electric believes addresses one of the barriers to EV adoption by extending the lifespan of the vehicles,” said Anshul Khandelwal, Ola Electric’s Chief Marketing Officer.

The company said that the customers can also opt for an add-on warranty and increase the upper limit of the kilometres travelled up to 125,000 km at a nominal starting price of ₹4,999. Ola Electric has also introduced a portable fast charger accessory (3KW) priced at ₹29,999, which is available for purchase.

Last year, Ola Electric announced that it would build an an EV hub in Tamil Nadu, which would include Ola Future Factory, and a Gigafactory along with co-located suppliers.

With inputs from bl. intern Vidushi Nautiyal