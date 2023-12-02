EV major Ola Electric’s new S1 X+ e-scooter will be available at ₹89,999, reducing the price of the electric two-wheeler by ₹20,000. This offer is part of the company’s ‘December to Remember’ campaign, which starts on December 3, 2023.

“Ola Electric has set a new industry benchmark with record-breaking sales of 30,000 units in November. Today, we are overcoming the biggest barrier to adoption with our new S1 X+. With a price equivalent to the leading ICE scooter, we are confident that the S1 X+ is poised to #EndICEAge,” said Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer at Ola.

The S1X has a 3kWh battery and offers a certified range of 151 km. The 6kW motor allows the S1 X+ to reach 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 90 kmph.

Customers can avail of discounts of up to ₹5,000 on select credit cards and credit card EMIs. The finance offers include deals such as zero down payment, zero processing fee, and interest rates as low as 6.99%. This means that the final cost of the S1 X+ could be even lower, making it an even more attractive option for potential buyers.

Ola has recently expanded its S1 portfolio to five scooters. The S1 Pro (2nd Generation) is priced at ₹1,47,499, while the S1 Air is available at ₹1,19,999.

Ola has also introduced its S1X, in three variants - S1 X+, S1 X (3kWh), and S1 X (2kWh) to cater to diverse rider preferences. The reservation window for the S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) is open at ₹999 only. The S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) scooters are available at an introductory price of ₹99,999 and ₹89,999, respectively.

This comes when several Ola Electric customers complained about the reliability issue and complained online about repair times or difficulties in finding servicing slots, reported Businessline.

In the past two days, multiple groups of people across locations have staged protests outside Ola’s retail outlets. In Karnataka’s Hubballi, for instance, 50 customers rued the inconvenience and losses caused by purchasing Ola two-wheelers.

Ola Electric posted its highest-ever monthly tally on the back of strong festive demand and clocked 30,000 registrations (as per Vahan data) during November with a month-on-month growth of 30 per cent and 82 per cent year-on-year growth.

Ola has attracted marquee investors, including Japan’s SoftBank and Singapore’s Temasek, and is gearing up for a $700 million Indian IPO.

