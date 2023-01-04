Bengaluru, January 04

Ola is set to launch a EV ride-hailing category with a fleet of 10,000 electric cars. For this, the company is in the final stages of rolling out the pilot n the coming weeks.

Ola’s new premium fleet will be operated by top-rated drivers and will provide benefits like 100 per cent ride assurance post allocation of the cab, zero cancellations, facilitating 100 per cent cashless payments and reimagining every aspect to offer consumers a seamless ride experience.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Ola Electric, said, “Electrification of the ride-hailing fleet is the next frontier for the industry and a huge step in the direction of the future of mobility. Our roadmap of developing in-house core technologies and products that can be leveraged across the group levels gives us a very strong competitive advantage in the ride-hailing business. We are completely reimagining this segment to not only improve the driver and consumer experience but also offer clean and green mobility options eventually to 500 million Indians.”

Ola also has ride-hailing operations in 200 cities and more than 1 million drivers on the platform. Ola said that the company’s ride-hailing business is profitable. Ola’s sister entity, Ola Electric, is also working on an electric car, which is expected to be launched in 2024. Further, Ola Electric also plans to have 6 different products in the market by 2027. The company has sold almost 1,50,000 EVs this year and is working towards Mission Electric, that is – all 2-wheelers sold in India by 2025 end to be electric, and all cars sold in India by 2030 to be electric.