Ola to open physical stores across the country

EV manufacturer Ola Electric is opening physical stores across the country, amid falling demand for its electric scooters.

“Opening up experience centres across the country. 20 already, more than 200 by March! Experience centres will enable even more people to experience our products!,” CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said in a tweet earlier today.

Customers loving the convenience of online purchases and test rides - thousands a day and growing.



Experience centres will enable even more people to experience our products!

Ola opened online booking for its electric scooters last month but the lukewarm response from the customers has now pushed the EV unicorn to open offline stores.

This is a departure from the company’s online-only retail strategy launched last year. In a press conference held in August, Anshul Khandelwal, Chief marketing and revenue officer at Ola and Ola Electric noted that took the company a couple of months to perfect it B2C network for service which raised consumer concerns.

In the past seven months, Ola has sold a mere 70,000 units of its electric scooters even as it has battled consumer backlash for late deliveries, low scooter range and EV fire related incidents.

Ola Electric has seen a slew of executive departures this year including Chief Marketing Officer Varun Dubey, and Dinesh Radhakrishnan, chief technology officer (CTO), among others.

The EV company is currently undergoing a restructuring process, which is expected to impact 200 engineers.