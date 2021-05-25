Olectra Greentech bags order for supply of 100 electric buses

The Consortium of Evey Trans Pvt Ltd (EVEY) and Olectra Greentech Ltd has been declared as Least Quoted (L-1) bidder for another 100 Electric Buses for Inter-City Operations by one of the State Transport Corporation under FAME-I1 scheme of Government of India.

Value of this tender is approximately Rs 250 crore to the company. The tender is for supply of 100 electric buses on Gross Cost Contract (GCC) / OPEX model basis for Inter-City Operations for a period of 12 years covering the contract period, according to a regulatory filing with BSE.

Once Letter of Award is received for these 100 electric buses, EVEY shall procure these electric buses from Olectra Greentech Ltd and deliver them for use over a period of 10 months.