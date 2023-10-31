Olive by Embassy (Olive), a multi-brand hospitality management company, has entered the domain of hybrid hospitality and leisure with four distinctive brands: Olive Life, Olive Zip, Olive Hotels, and Select Olive.

There’s an increasing demand for multifunctional spaces that foster connections and enhance guest experiences. Keeping that in mind, the new brands are positioned to offer a range of accommodation options customized for different market segments, with Life targeting students and young professionals in Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities, offering stays lasting three months or more. Meanwhile, Zip is designed for budget-conscious travellers in similar locations, providing economical daily stays.

Olive Hotels cater to affluent travelers, offering a broad selection of rooms and amenities, while Select Olive indulges guests with lavish experiences in leisure destinations.

Further, the startup aims to expand its presence across India and introduce premium resorts and luxury stays in all major leisure destinations. Currently, it operates a cumulative capacity of 3,842 beds (1,921 keys), with plans to increase this capacity to 9,000 beds (4,500 keys) across existing markets (Bangalore, Mumbai, Goa, and new markets such as Hyderabad and Pune) within the next 12 months.

According to Kahraman Yigit, Co-Founder and CEO of Olive by Embassy, as a hybrid product, the aim is to bridge the gap between short-term and long-stay accommodations while preserving the flexibility and simplicity of booking, akin to reserving a hotel room—no deposit, no questions asked. “Our vision is to position us as a brand-agnostic hospitality operating platform where our focus is on delivering unparalleled flexibility, service, and comfort,” he added.

In addition, the startup claims to have developed its own remote operational system, driven by strategic partnerships with Staqu, Zoom, and LivinSoft.