Omega Healthcare to hire 4,500 people in next two months

Omega Healthcare — a leading player in revenue cycle management, business process services, and other healthcare support services — has announced that as a part of its expansion plans in India, it intends to hire 4,500 professionals over the next 2 months. The expansion is planned for operations across Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad.

The company in a release said that it has seen significant growth in the last three years — from 18,000 employees in 2020 to 26,000 employees, globally, in 2022. The technology-enabled service provider plans to further strengthen its capabilities, deepen domain expertise and build new solutions by generating employment in both Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets in India.

Nitin Barekere, VP – Human Resources, Omega Healthcare, said, “With recent business acquisitions and new customer wins, we are thrilled to announce our expansion plans in India this year. We are keen on generating employment by targeting top fresh talent, both in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Coimbatore and Trichy.”

Backed by the private equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Everstone Group, Omega Healthcare has more than 26,000 employees across the United States, India and the Philippines, and aims to enhance its focus on medical billing by strengthening its workforce in India.

Started in 2003, Omega helps payers, providers, and pharmaceutical companies eliminate administrative burdens, accelerate cash flow and reduce health management costs, while enhancing patient care. The company streamlines medical billing, coding and collections processes, and provides clinical services — including triage, care continuation, clinical documentation improvement, and re-admittance avoidance.