Japan’s Omron Healthcare will set up a medical devices manufacturing plant at ‘Origins by Mahindra’, an industrial cluster in Chennai developed by Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai Ltd (MIPCL).

MIPCL is a joint venture between Mahindra World City Developers Ltd, and Sumitomo Corporation of Japan.

On Tuesday, Guidance Tamil Nadu, the State government’s investment promotion agency signed a MoU with Omron Healthcare for establishing a manufacturing unit in the State at an investment of ₹128 crore. The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin during his visit to Tokyo.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd said Omron Healthcare plant will be built over 6.02 acres and will be manufacturing blood pressure monitors and supplying them mainly to the domestic market

Origins by Mahindra, Chennai is an industrial cluster on the National Highways (NH16) Chennai – Bangalore Industrial Corridor near Ponneri in North Chennai.

In April, Mitsubishi Electric India signed a lease agreement to set up an air-conditioners and compressors manufacturing plant at about 52 acres at Origins by Mahindra.