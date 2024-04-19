Metaverse platform Oneverse acquired the online poker site PokerSaint, marking the fourth acquisition of the gaming powerhouse.

“This acquisition fits perfectly with our strategic vision and growth objectives.Poker Saint’s pioneering gaming strategies and fair market position make them an ideal addition to OneVerse Gaming as we seek to expand our player base and boost shareholder value over the long term,” said Paul Michael, CEO of OneVerse Gaming

The company considers this acquisition will oil the wheels of OneVerse in strengthening its market position and widen its product portfolio. The company cited that the integration with PokerSaint will enhance the online gaming experience , providing state-of- the -art,player-centric poker games and services.

“Joining forces with OneVerse marks a significant milestone in our journey. We are proud of what we have achieved at PokerSaint and excited for what the future holds. This partnership will enhance our ability to innovate and expand, bringing unparalleled experiences to our users. With OneVerse’s resources and our deep understanding of the poker community, we are set to revolutionize the online poker industry,” said Kshitij Anilkumar, founder of PokerSaint.

(inputs from BL intern Meghna Barik)

