One Point One Solutions, an business process organisation, has more than doubled its net profit in the March quarter to ₹7 crore against ₹3 crore in the same period last year, on better operational performance.

Revenue was up 36 per cent at ₹53 crore (₹39 crore). EBITDA increased by 33 per cent to ₹16 crore.

In the financial year ended March, its net profit more than doubled to ₹21 crore (₹9 crore) while revenue increased to ₹175 crore (₹144 crore). EBITDA was up at ₹57 crore (₹37 crore).

Promoting holding

According to March 2024 shareholding, the promoters of the company bought 5 per cent stake and increased their holding to 67.79 per cent compared to 62.67 per cent in December quarter. Additionally, BofA Securities Europe SA bought 30 lakh shares at ₹50 per share aggregating to ₹15 crore in March 2024.

Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, One Point One Solutions, said the company’s efforts in doing business transformation using Gen AI and RPA is finally paying off.

“We have done our first acquisition this year to strengthen our base in the North America market. This will help us expand our American business at a better pace. ITCube also adds to new verticals in Healthcare, F&A and IT software development thus making us a full-stack player,” he said.

Shares of the company were up one per cent at ₹56 on NSE.