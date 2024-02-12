One Point One Solutions, a Business Process Management company, has reported a three-fold increase in December quarter net profit at ₹6 crore, against ₹2 crore in the same period last year. Income was up 18 per cent at ₹42 crore (₹36 crore), on better margins.

EBITDA nearly doubled to ₹15 crore (₹8 crore), with an EBITDA margin of 36 per cent (23 per cent).

The company added two new-age clients, Tata ONDC and VLCC, during the quarter. It expects a higher volume from these clients soon. It plans to sign a few more contracts by the end of the fiscal.

The new additions made in the previous quarters have helped achieve a stronger position in the rapidly evolving BPM industry, said the company.

Driven by strategic initiatives in account-based marketing programmes and robust digital marketing campaigns, the company has amplified its brand visibility and engagement in the US market, it said.

Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, One Point One Solutions, said the company’s efforts to re-orient its business portfolio towards BFSI, and become an IT services company at optimal cost is delivering better results.

“We have raised a sizable amount on our overseas expansion, besides pursuing inorganic growth to deliver good growth in the next three years. We would emerge as a full-fledged IT services company with an integrated BPM solution in the near future through acquisitions,” he added.