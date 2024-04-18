Oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) major ONGC has awarded a Front End Engineering Design (FEED) and project management consultancy (PMC) contract to a consortium of Nauvata Energy Transition Enterprise and PERC Engineering.

The contract, for pre-FEED, FEED and PMC services, encompasses concept study and tender bid package preparation for two developments in the Krishna-Godavari (KG) basin on India’s east coast, Nauvata said.

The award comes at the heels of ONGC achieving its first oil from its KG-DWN-98/2 development project where Nauvata, along with its consortium partner, were the project management consultants for SURF (subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines), SPS (subsea production systems), FPSO (floating production storage and offloading) and onshore scopes of work.

“We have played a significant role in ONGC’s KG-DWN-98/2 project by providing PMC services. ONGC’s KG-DWN-98/2 is one of the most complex Deepwater development projects in the world. At its peak, Nauvata had close to 100 resources deployed for the project, managing the interfaces on a very elaborate and complex contracting quilt, which comprised of multiple international and local contractors,” NET Enterprises Group CEO Baroruchi Mishra said.

The company intends to maintain the same momentum on this newly awarded contract, he added.

“The project is a great opportunity to showcase our capabilities in this exciting market and we are confident that our successful execution will result in a longstanding relationship with both ONGC and Nauvata,” PERC President Felipe Gonzalez said.