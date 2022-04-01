ONGC to commercialise Vindhyan gas basin

State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Thursday said it is on its way to commercialise Vindhyan Basin, which would be the ninth producing basin of India and the eighth for the oil and gas explorer.

This also comes close on the heels of the eighth Indian Basin – Bengal Basin – being dedicated to the nation in December 2020.

“Exploratory well was drilled with the objective to establish commercial potential through detailed testing to acquire reservoir-specific data. The Well, Hatta#3, is in the Son valley sector of Madhya Pradesh. On testing, the well produced over 62,044 cubic meters per day gas, thus confirming the production potential of Proterozoic Basin for the first time in India,” ONGC said in a statement.

ONGC Director (Exploration) R K Srivastava personally supervised the testing activities at the well-site on March 29, 2022, the exploration giant added.

“Active exploration in the Vindhyan Basin began with the acquisition of seismic data in the late 1980s. The very first well, Jabera#1, drilled in the Basin in 1991, produced gas of around 2000 cubic meters a day. Perseverance of ONGC spanned over the next 25 years, with drilling of 26 exploratory wells in the Son and Chambal valley sector of the Vindhya Basin, notwithstanding 14 of them providing sub-commercial gas flows in the Son Valley,” the company noted.

“Finally, continued efforts have now paid off and the Vindhyan Basin is close to becoming the ninth producing Basin of India. ONGC is fully geared to consolidate this development. With belief in prospectivity, it has already acquired 5 Blocks under OALP rounds on the same Play trend,” it added.