OpenText showcases new cloud technologies at Google Cloud Next meet

OpenText, a Nasdaq-listed information management solutions provider with presence in India, has said it will showcase new cloud technologies at the ongoing Google Cloud Next 2021 that provide mutual customers the ability to utilise customer data for personalisation in highly scalable environments.

“The OpenText Experience Cloud now offers enhanced omni-channel personalisation of websites, ads, statements, SMS and emails by combining audience data from across all touch points,” an OpenText statement has said.

“The acceleration of digital business is driving changes in customer expectations. Organisations need to ensure they have the right technology and processes in place to deliver personalised customer experiences at scale,” Lou Blatt, Senior Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer at OpenText, said.

“Our mutual customers require seamless and efficient integration of data and experiences that reflect the changes in customer experience requirements,” Rayn Veerubhotla, Managing Director (Partner Engineering) of Google Cloud, said.