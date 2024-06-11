C3 Med-Tech, an ophthalmic screening devices manufacturer, has raised an equity investment to launch telemedicine and AI-enabled eye screening devices for check-ups and detecting eye diseases.

The integration of telemedicine and AI technology will enable diagnosis and intervention, allowing the chances of preventing visual impairment and blindness according to the company.

C3 Med-Tech’s patented and US FDA-approved devices— C3 vision-portable slit lamp, C3 smartphone fundus camera, and C3 slit lamp imaging system — provide diagnosing eye diseases, including cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, corneal infections, ocular surface disorders, and other conditions that can lead to visual impairment and blindness. Their forthcoming product, a system for recording eye surgeries, will enable C3 to cover ophthalmic diagnostics, such as eye screenings and documenting surgeries in the operating theatre.

“This investment will help us boost and accelerate our efforts to expand access, particularly in underserved communities where the need is most acute. Industrial Metal Powders is one of the largest custom surgical implant manufacturers in South East Asia. We are also strengthening our leadership team with an experienced management team, along with experienced and subject matter expert ophthalmologists to guide us for developing market relevant products,” said Yash Nagarsheth Founder & CEO of C3 Med-Tech.

The company aims to reduce avoidable blindness in India by developing affordable and portable ophthalmic screening devices.

(Inputs from BL intern Meghna Barik)

