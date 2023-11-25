Organic and natural grocery retailer The Organic World aims to expand to 100 stores by the end of 2025. The retailer that inaugurated its latest store in Bengaluru now operates 17 stores.

The retail expansion will be a mix of both COCO and FOMO models. Moreover, while the plan is to have a pan-India presence, the immediate focus markets include Chennai and Hyderabad.

In line with the company’s value proposition, the new store houses over 2,000 groceries. Gaurav Manchanda, Founder & Director, the Nimida Group, the parent company of The Organic World,said, “We are thrilled to extend our commitment to healthier choices to the vibrant community in ITPL, strategically situated near IT hubs such as Bellandur, Whitefield, and Marathahalli. Our 17th store is not just about expansion but also about empowering individuals to embrace a chemical-free lifestyle by making informed and better choices in their daily and monthly consumption.”

The company’s expansion plans include investing in company-owned stores and exploring the franchise model, ensuring that organic choices are accessible to a broader audience, and fostering a healthier and more sustainable way of living.

It claims to offer certified organic fruits and vegetables, chemical-free atta, dals, rice, and flour, hormone- and antibiotic-free dairy and eggs, cold-pressed oils, pure desi cow ghee, toxin-free home cleaning essentials, paraben- and sulfate-free beauty and personal care products, chemical-free health and wellness products, and trans fat-free snacks, as well as carefully curated childcare products.