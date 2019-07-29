Companies

Orient Cement Q1 net jumps over three fold to Rs 56 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 29, 2019 Published on July 29, 2019

CK Birla group firm Orient Cement Ltd on Monday reported over three fold jump in its net profit to Rs 55.89 crore for the June quarter. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 16.01 crore for the April-June quarter a year-ago, Orient Cement said a BSE filing.

Its total income was up 7.47 per cent to Rs 691.35 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 643.24 crore of the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Orient Cement’s total expense was at Rs 604.73 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal as against Rs 616.30 crore in the same period last year, down 1.87 per cent.

