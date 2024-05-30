Orient Electric Ltd, part of the diversified $3 billion CK Birla Group, announced the appointment of Ravindra Singh Negi as its Managing Director and CEO, effective May 31.

He joins the company’s board as a full-time Director and will be based in New Delhi.

“We are delighted to welcome Ravindra Singh Negi as Managing Director and CEO of Orient Electric. His extensive experience across industries and especially electrical consumer durables will be pivotal in guiding Orient Electric towards sustained growth. Under his leadership, Orient Electric will accelerate its journey to becoming a future ready consumer centric organisation,” said CK Birla, Chairman, Orient Electric.

Negi was previously with Bajaj Electricals, where he was the COO for the consumer products business. He is a veteran in the consumer durables industry and was the former Chairman of the Indian Fans Manufacturers Association (IFMA). Prior to that, he has led the Electric Consumer Durables business at Havells and spent close to two decades with Bharti Airtel in several commercial and leadership roles. He has extensive experience leading large scale business transformations, turning around businesses, and delivering strong P&L growth.